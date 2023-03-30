Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 on May 11th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 129.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

