Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Lowered to $29.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

CDRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $758.17 million, a PE ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 428.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 135,080 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cadre by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

