Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Lowered to $29.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.
CDRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.
Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $758.17 million, a PE ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
