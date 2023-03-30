Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

