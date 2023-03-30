Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.48. 1,530,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,530. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.