Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 1,502,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

