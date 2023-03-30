Busey Wealth Management Has $4.95 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 490,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,824. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

