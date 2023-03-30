Busey Wealth Management Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,475. The company has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

