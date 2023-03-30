Bubblefong Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.33 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Bubblefong has a market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $538,244.12 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,028,959 tokens. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bubblefong using one of the exchanges listed above.

