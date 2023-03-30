Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Financial Review

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 16.53% N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 29.38% 11.42% 1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $14.98 million 1.88 $2.48 million $0.96 11.46 Brookline Bancorp $373.53 million 2.48 $109.74 million $1.43 7.31

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.07%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers. It also provides equipment financing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.