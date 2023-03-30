Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.89. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 377 shares.

Brooge Energy Stock Up 9.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

