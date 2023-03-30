Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $88.56

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.56.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,558. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NARI opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $95.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

