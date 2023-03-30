Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $48.79

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.93.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

