Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $18.44

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $10.50 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

