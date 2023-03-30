Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

