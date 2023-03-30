Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
