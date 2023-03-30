Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.55)-$(0.59) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $433-$438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.83 million. Braze also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.18)-$(0.19) EPS.

BRZE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 603,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

