Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.18)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.5-$99.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.32 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 608,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

