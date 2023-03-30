Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bravo Multinational Trading Up 17.8 %
BRVO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Bravo Multinational
