Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bravo Multinational Trading Up 17.8 %

BRVO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

