Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Brambles Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

