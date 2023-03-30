Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 204.0% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,374.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $38.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.
