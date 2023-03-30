Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 204.0% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the February 28th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,374.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $38.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

