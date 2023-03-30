BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $779.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $779.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $657.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

