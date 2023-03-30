BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.11 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $599.39 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004536 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003696 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $13,225,326.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

