BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.11 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $599.39 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009514 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003992 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004536 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003696 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001161 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
