BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $597.42 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $597.42 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003631 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $15,416,658.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.