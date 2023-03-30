Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

