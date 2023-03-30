Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.