Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.65

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as high as C$9.10. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 29,629 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDT. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

About Bird Construction

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

