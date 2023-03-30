BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 417.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,453 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.