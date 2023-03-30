BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 417.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
BioAtla Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,453 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.