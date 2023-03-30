BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 417.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BioAtla Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,453 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.