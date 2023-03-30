BinaryX Price Tops $68.05 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $68.05 or 0.00244364 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $329.92 million and approximately $492,414.14 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

