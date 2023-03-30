Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,765,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,520,543. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

