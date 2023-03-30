Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

WMT stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,588,588. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

