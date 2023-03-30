Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.87. 231,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,543. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

