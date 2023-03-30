Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

