Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.74) to GBX 921 ($11.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 835 ($10.26) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

