Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.