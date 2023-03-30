Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

