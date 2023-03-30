BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.16 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00014392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $2.90 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BarnBridge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,984,252 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge, founded in 2019 and launched in September 2020, is a protocol for tokenizing risks, functioning as in decentralized finance (DeFi) sort of as a lego block for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility. As of March 2021, the platform is still in an early stage of launch.BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for daytraders. BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market. The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.”

