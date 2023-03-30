Barclays Downgrades JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) to Equal Weight

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS Stock Up 0.4 %

JBS stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

