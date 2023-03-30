Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.02.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$67.83 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$92.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.34. The firm has a market cap of C$80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.