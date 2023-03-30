Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 244.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Ventas worth $46,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. 605,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,575. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.