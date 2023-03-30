Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 61,775 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $43,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 602,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

