Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.72. 280,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,680. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.