Bank of Montreal Can Has $42.68 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of eBay worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 1,590,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

