Bank of Montreal Can Has $39.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $39,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 362,977 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 479,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. 775,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,670. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

