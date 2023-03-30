Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edison International were worth $44,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Edison International by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,347,000 after acquiring an additional 747,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 887,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,597. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

