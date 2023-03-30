Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $49,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.72. 1,391,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,890. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

