Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Down 62.8% in March

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,705. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

