Ballswap (BSP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $53.68 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ballswap has a market cap of $53.68 million and approximately $7,694.71 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ballswap has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

