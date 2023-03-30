B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as high as C$5.46. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 3,396,712 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.