Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Head to Head Comparison

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Media Group and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics $273.70 million 10.22 -$59.70 million ($1.30) -43.08

Universal Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.5% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Media Group and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Axonics -21.81% -11.82% -10.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Universal Media Group and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Axonics has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axonics beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc. operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

