Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.41

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $972.24 million and $59.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.41 or 0.00029459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003432 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00197112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,531.05 or 0.99945747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.30207412 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $36,422,992.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.