AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP William R. Hackney Sells 2,724 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AutoZone stock traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,406.19. The stock had a trading volume of 131,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,448.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,398.42. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

